Online portal open for people to book slot to shop at Pennys

An online portal has opened for people to book a time to go shopping at Pennys.

From Monday, the store opens by appointment-only before a full reopening on May 17th.

The website opened at 10am with some customers already in a queue of an hour.

Pennys will have extended opening hours across every store to cope with demand and reduce queues.

Photo Credit: Pexels Images/Timothy Paule II

