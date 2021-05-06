Only 117 Wexford homes completed in the year to March

Just 117 new homes were completed in County Wexford in the first quarter of the year.

44 new dwellings were finished in the Enniscorthy area, with 31 in Wexford, 29 in Gorey and 13 in the New Ross area.

CSO figures show that just under 4,000 homes were completed nationwide.

That represents a fall of 20 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

Covid restrictions continued to have an impact on the construction centre in the first three months of the year.

