Oulart call on Camogie Association to revisit plans for 2020 championships

The Oulart The Ballagh camogie team are calling on the Camogie Association to address their concerns on the club championships.

The 2020 Wexford winners didn’t get to play in the provincial or All Ireland series last year due to Covid restrictions.

There had been plans underway to play the 2020 competitions this year but they were scrapped due to the U turn on the split season.

Oulart released a statement last night urging the association to facilitate the tournament and “look after the interests of all players”.

You can see the full statement here:

