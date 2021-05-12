Over 2,700 people living with heart failure in County Wexford

Over 2,700 people are living with heart failure in County Wexford.

That’s according to the Irish Heart Foundation who are encouraging patients to embrace a wide range of supports to help manage the chronic condition.

This is Heart Failure Awareness Week and service users are being reminded that you can live with heart failure and supports can help to put it into remission.

Lucinda McNerney is the Patient Services Development Manager at the Foundation and told South East Radio there are a number of services available to those looking for help.

“Patients can get in contact with the Nursing Support line on 01 668 5001 or there’s a closed Facebook group called Heart Support Network which has over 1,000 people on a similar journey.

“There’s also month zoom meetings looking at exercise, diet and mental health and for those that may need some counselling, that’s also available.”

You can find out more on www.irishheart.ie

