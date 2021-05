People in Wexford aged between 45 and 49 can register for their covid-19 vaccine this week.

49 year old’s can register for an appointment from tomorrow, with those aged 48 to register on Thursday, and so on.

More than 2.1 million vaccine doses have now been administered in the Republic.

People can register for their vaccine by going to vaccine.HSE.ie or calling 1850 24 1850.

