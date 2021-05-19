Phone call scammers claiming to be from Wexford Garda Station

An Garda Siochana are warning people to be aware of phone scams doing the rounds claiming to be from Wexford Garda Division.

These type of phone call scams are typically from automated numbers to say that they are calling from the Department of Social Protection and request the recipients personal details.

One woman in New Ross has reported to have received two calls from an officer claiming to be from Wexford Garda Station and requesting her PPS Number.

The calls are generated from Irish numbers such as 083 or the 021 area code.

An Garda Siochana are continuing to urge people to report these fraudulent calls immediately and to hang up as soon as possible.

It’s claimed the less you answer, the fewer calls you may receive.

