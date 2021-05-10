Planning for South East cheese plant worth €140m appealed

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe has added his voice to a number of his Fine Gael colleagues who feel that An Taisce is a leading threat to future of Rural Ireland.

The National Trust for Ireland has appealed a High Court decision to grant planning permission for a €140m cheese plant on the Kilkenny/Waterford border.

Four TDs and two senators have criticised the move calling it ‘beyond comprehension.’

In a joint statement, the representatives say ‘this is a major blow to the thousands of dairy farmers supplying Glanbia.

