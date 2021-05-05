PLANNING REGULATOR AND WEXFORD TD CLASH

The planning regulator has hit out at claims he is engaged in an assault on local democracy,

Niall Cussen dismissed criticism by Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy, who has claimed in the Dáil that he was making recommendations to county councils that would ruin rural areas

It is his job to provide independent oversight of the planning process to the government and yesterday addressed the Oireachtas housing committee.

A series of recommendations he has made on the draft plan for Wexford received criticism from Deputy Murphy, who is concerned that his requirements will increase housing density.

Last month she called on Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to remove Mr Cussen, saying the recommendations would shut rural areas and turn areas of towns into ghettos

The office of the regulator is bound by law to ensure local authorities implement national and regional policy and encourage a plan-led approach to rural development.

Verona Murphy said her remarks stand and that the policy will have the effect of dragging low-income earners into high density settings creating the ghettos of the future.

