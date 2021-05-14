The Ploughing Trade Exhibition will not go ahead this year.

The event normally draws a crowd of about 300,000 people and was due to take place in Ratheniska, Co Laois, in September.

But the organisers say it’s been cancelled because of uncertainty about what Covid restrictions will be in place at that point.

The national ploughing competitions will still go ahead – possibly with some visitors.

Assistant managing director, Anna Marie McHugh, says they had no choice but to cancel the trade exhibition.

“We are at a point where we should be starting to ramp up the event at this point in time.

“We sougth clarity on what the situation would look like in September in relation to restrictions and to get some idea of what we have to work with.

“But we don’t have any kind of a road map so we can’t progress any more.”

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

