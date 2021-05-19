Positive Covid cases confirmed for Camogie and Ladies Football teams

Wexford Camogie have confirmed that one member of their senior panel has tested positive for Covid 19.

The player didn’t play against Kilkenny on Saturday and the HSE have deemed all other members of the panel as non close contacts.

A number of players did get Covid tests as a precaution and they all returned negative results.

As a safety measure, Wexford camogie training was cancelled last night but there will be no impact on this weekend’s Junior game against Down which is due to go ahead as planned.

It’s emerged that a member of the Wexford Ladies Football panel has also tested positive for coronavirus.

3 other players were deemed close contacts and went to get tested. 2 players have returned negative results while the third player is still awaiting their results.

Training for the team has been cancelled as a precautionary measure but this weekend’s game between Wexford and Clare is still down for decision.

