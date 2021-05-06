Primary schools need dedicated PE teachers to get kids active – Atkins

A Wexford based sport and fitness teacher says she agrees with Taoiseach Michael Martin when it comes to the issue of physical education in schools.

The Taoiseach believes there is a case for primary schools to have a dedicated PE teacher to help in the fight against childhood obesity

Shelly Atkins also studied mental Health Science and has been a regular contributor on Morning Mix with her exercise routine during lockdown.

She says children need to be more active in a fun way both at home and in school:

