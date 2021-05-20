Pro Palestine demonstration planned for Wexford on Saturday

A demonstration to show solidarity with the Palestinian people will take place in Wexford this weekend.

The South East branch of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign will hold a socially distanced protest on Wexford Bridge at 2pm on Saturday.

The group have called on the people of Wexford to contact their TDs to ask them to support the Occupied Territories Bill.

Aislinn Wallace from the IPSC told South East Radio that she wants this weekend’s event to be a colourful one.

“We ask those who wish to attend to wear masks and respect social distancing rules but turn up with your Palestinian flags, your jerseys whatever and show your solidarity with the people.”

