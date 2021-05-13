Public dumping and fly tipping a serious issue in Wexford

The issue surrounding public dumping and illegal fly tipping has been raised again.

Enniscorthy Municipal County Councillor Kathleen Codd Nolan says the mind boggles at what people dump and why people dump on the side of the road.

It not only detrimental to the local environment but is an eye sore for those living in the area who see the rubbish and the reckless abandonment of waste on public roads daily.

Councillor Codd Nolan says the N80 where she lives is particularly bad.

“First of all what really annoys me is litter thrown on our national roads, or any road, just thrown out of the car.

“Patricularly beside the N80.

“You could see anything; mattresses, bits of furniture, people cleaning out their kitchens and their bedrooms.

“There’s absolutely no need for it.

“We have centers, there is a free phone line to the council.

“It is just beggars belief sometimes the mind set that some people have.”

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

