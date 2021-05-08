Public Health doctors warn against the use of Lidl antigen tests

New Covid 19 antigen tests available to the public are raising concerns among public health doctors.

The rapid tests, which do not need to be sent to the lab for results, are available at supermarkets and are being considered to allow air travel to resume.

The Oireachtas Committee on Transport is calling for a pilot test scheme to be run to on passengers flying from Ireland to Britain.

Speaking to South East Radio Dr Carmel Mullaney is the Director of Public Health for the South East.

She says these tests aren’t as reliable and increase the chances of false negative results:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related