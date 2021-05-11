Publicly funded MRI for Wexford Hospital is yet to be given go ahead

The publicly funded full time MRI Scanner for Wexford Hospital is still yet to be given the green light.

Thats despite a fundraising campaign by the friends of Wexford General Hospital – which raised 250,000 euro for the equipment.

The commitment was announced in the 2019 Health Capital Plan but was not included in the HSE service plan in 2020 – despite assurances to Wexford General Hospital.

Labour Councillor George Lawlor explains the money raised is waiting to be used.

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Pexels Images

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related