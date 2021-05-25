Rainbow flag to fly at Wexford County Council to celebrate Pride month

News Desk News
George Lawlor Twitter

 

Local Councillor George Lawolor has confirmed that the Rainbow Flag is to be flown at Wexford Co. Council to celebrate Pride.

In a tweet he said he spoke with Chair of Wexford County Council and that he supports the flag to fly for the month of June.

 

The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally

 

 

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Advertisement

More News