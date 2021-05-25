Rainbow flag to fly at Wexford County Council to celebrate Pride month

Local Councillor George Lawolor has confirmed that the Rainbow Flag is to be flown at Wexford Co. Council to celebrate Pride.

In a tweet he said he spoke with Chair of Wexford County Council and that he supports the flag to fly for the month of June.

In 2020 I asked that, for the first time in the history of Wexford Co. Council, the Rainbow Flag be flown at Wexford Co. Council to celebrate Pride. Spoke with Chair of @wexfordcoco Cllr Ger Carthy & has supported my request to have the flag flown again for the month of June. pic.twitter.com/wBUhxAGv8N — George Lawlor (@cllrglawlor) May 25, 2021

The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related