Retailers prepare for full reopening this morning

Retailers across the country are preparing for their full reopening this morning.

Non-essential shops are allowed to open today, without their customers having to make an appointment, as part of a further easing of public health measures.

Last week Penneys revealed there’s huge pent up demand in the market, with 275 thousand people making an advance booking to enter its stores.

Duncan Graham from Retail Excellence says they’re expecting a very busy few days.

“We have been closed now for the best part of five months now.

“Obviously we had major disruption last year as well and absolutely everybody is eager to get going at this point.

“We had a good start last week with click and collect and appointment only shopping which opened up for the first time which took the heat off the start of this week but I’m sure it is going to be a very busy week.

“Retail is really looking forward to having customers back in again.”

Photo Credit: Pexels Images/Rachel Claire

