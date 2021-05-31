Run for the Refuge raises vital funds Wexford Women’s Refuge

Today brings to a close the 3 Amigos Run for the Refuge!

The aim was to raise vital funds to furnish the new build for Wexford Women’s Refuge.

Each day of May 2021 the 3 amigos set out on a run to mark the need for this aid in the county.

South East Radio’s Morning Mix anchor Alan Corcoran along with Padraig Murphy of Haven Pharmacy and Fr. Sean Devereaux Parish Priest of Cushinstown, ran between 5km and 10 Km each day to raise funds for this important service.

This evening marks the end of the month long fund raising event and yesterday they reached their goal of €10,000.

If you would like to donate please visit https://gofund.me/c43c62b1

