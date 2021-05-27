Rural pubs ‘can’t wait to get back’ after Failte Ireland guidelines released

A rural pub owner in County Wexford says they can’t wait to get back open and serving the local community.

The Gap Pub in Ballythomas, North Wexford was able to open for a while last year due to their food offerings but had to close their doors for the most part over the last 18 months.

This week, Failte Ireland released their guidelines for pubs and restaurants as they look to get back to business next month.

Owner Sean Browne told South East Radio it’s been tough but the future is looking bright.

“I’d be optimistic about getting back. We’re getting a lot of beeps of support from the road because people want to get back.

“It was tough and it was odd. I didn’t think you wouldn’t be able to go to mass or get a pint in Ireland but we’re coming out the other side of it now.”

