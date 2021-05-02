SER SPORTS HOUR 1ST MAY WITH MICHAEL MARTIN, KATE KELLY AND JANET WALSH

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we got an update on two major events involving Wexford GAA as the county chairman Michael Martin joined us.

He gave us the details on the postponed Wexford Fittest School competition, told us how you can get involved in the Model Army 96km Charity Challenge and outlined when we might see some club championship draws for hurling and football.

The Camogie Association didn’t cover themselves in glory again this weekend as intercounty players displayed their anger at the current fixture list.

GPA rep and Wexford legend Kate Kelly outlined the players stance and why it’s so important the minor championships get played this year.

And Janet Walsh of New Ross Boat Club told us why rowing is on the rise and why the River Barrow is the place to be this summer.

Her club has a burgeoning junior section including 2 national record holders and Janet gave us the lowdown on all the goings on in the South of the County.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

