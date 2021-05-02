SER SPORTS HOUR 2ND MAY WITH JIM BOLGER AND RAY NOONAN

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we caught up with the man of the moment Jim Bolger following his amazing success in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Oylegate supreme gave us the inside track on the winner Poetic Flare, why the family connection has helped keep him winning over the decades and why he can’t wait for the return of Wexford hurling.

And with plenty scales falling from the eyes of Premier League fans this week, why not try help out your local LOI club as WexfordFC launch their online bingo competition this coming week.

Treasurer Ray Noonan joined us on the show to look at the weekend past for the men’s and women’s teams and why now is the time to help out your football community.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Jim Bolger on the 2000 Guineas:

Ray Noonan on WexfordFC and the club bingo:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related