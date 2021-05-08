SER SPORTS HOUR 8TH MAY WITH BILLY BYRNE, JACK NOLAN AND EOIN SHERIFF

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from both camps ahead of the first hurling action of the year in the South East with Wexford playing host to Laois in the Allianz National Hurling League.

Our hurling analyst Billy Byrne joined us on the show to take a look at the youthful selection chosen by Davy Fitzgerald for his first outing of the year and Billy told us why now is the perfect time to blood new players.

The first rule of warfare is to know your enemy so that’s why we called up Jack Nolan of Midlands 103 who told us about the threat that Cheddar Plunkett’s men will bring tomorrow.

Jack gave us the inside scoop on Cheddar’s return, why injuries are harming his chances of a fast start this year and why Wexford are onto a winner with Niall Corcoran, formerly of the O’Moore County.

And former rugby star from Gorey Eoin Sheriff cast his eye over the Lions selections as Warren Gatland has named his warriors for their trip to South Africa this summer.

The former Saracens and London Irish man gave us his thoughts on the 37, told us how he got over the disappointment of retiring early due to injury and gave us some Wexford names to look out for in the Leinster Youths system.

Billy Byrne on Wexford v Laois:

Jack Nolan on Cheddar Plunkett’s return and the injury crisis at Laois:

Eoin Sheriff on the Lions, retiring early and the next generation of Wexford stars coming through:

