SER SPORTS HOUR 9TH MAY WITH DAVY FITZGERALD, AMY CARDIFF AND PETER DOYLE

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we brought you all the action as Wexford began their Allianz National Hurling League with a 4-17 to 0-10 win over Laois.

Our man Liam Spratt caught up with Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald to get his reaction to the performance, his thoughts on the new rules that were trialed and he looked ahead to a homecoming against Clare next weekend.

You can also listen back to interviews with some of the star players today, Conal Flood, Conor Hearne and man of the match Gavin Bailey.

Liam and Aidan cast their eyes over the Club Championship Draws that were made today. Check out their thoughts on some of the major clashes coming up later this year.

The Wexford camogie team return to action for the first time in ages against a tough Kilkenny team in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.

Amy Cardiff will be one of those wearing the purple and gold in Bellefield on Saturday and she joined Aidan to talk about the return of the sport, the experience that Katrina Parrock will bring and her thoughts on the split season for camogie intercounty and club players.

And there’s plans afoot for the Wexford Women’s Soccer League as they hope to return to competitive action very soon.

Administrator Peter Doyle told us his plans for summer tournaments while also paying tribute to Michelle O’Neill who will represent Ireland as a football official at the Tokyo Olympics.

You can tune in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Davy Fitzgerald on Wexford’s win over Laois:

Conor Hearne and Conal Flood post Laois:

Gavin Bailey post Laois:

Liam and Aidan react to Club Championship Draws:

Amy Cardiff looks ahead to the Wexford Camogie’s clash with Kilkenny:

Peter Doyle on the return of the Wexford Women’s Soccer League:

