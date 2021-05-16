SER Sports Hour Saturday 15th May with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard how Wexford got their camogie season underway with a 1-18 to 14 point win over the Kilkenny Intermediates at Bellefield.

We caught up with Wexford boss Kevin Tattan to get his thoughts on a bright start to Division 2 of the League while our analyst Stellah Sinnott gave her opinion on the battle for Oulart The Ballagh to get their 2020 club championships back.

Ahead of the big clash between Wexford and Clare in the National Hurling League, Clarefm’s Derrick Lynch gave us a progress report on the Banner after their shock loss to Antrim.

Derrick went into detail about the switch of John Conlan to centre back, how big of a loss Shane O’Donnell will be and why it’s too early to say if the off field problems in Clare GAA are affecting the action on it.

And as Wexford FC announced Ian Ryan as their new manager, former boss Brian O’Sullivan joined us to outline some of the challenges the new man will face.

In an honest and open chat, the Waterford man broke down the areas of the club that need to improve and why a better relationship with the local soccer league is vital going forward.

