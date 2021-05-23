SER Sports Hour Saturday 22nd of May with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we brought you the exclusive news that Wexford v Kilkenny was called off due to a third positive Covid case in the Wexford panel.

Wexford GAA chairman Micheal Martin broke down what will happen next and his hopes that the game will be replayed next weekend in Nowlan Park.

The Senior Footballers returned to the field with a loss, neighbours Waterford edging out the homeside by a point 2-13 to 0-18 in Chadwick’s Wexford Park.

Boss Shane Roche opened up about the difficulties of trying to get the team back up and running after so long out of action and told us what he plans to do to get Wexford fit and firing for the championship.

Oulart camogie legend Una Leacy went into detail about their fight for a 2020 provincial and All Ireland championship and why she feels ignored by the Camogie Association.

Una also cast her eye on the Senior and Junior camogie teams who kicked off their league campaigns with a win each.

And Wexford FC fell to a 9th defeat out of 9 and the first under new boss Ian Ryan.

The manager described his first game in charge and outlined the areas that need fixing before Wexford can fly back up the table.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm

Micheal Martin on Wexford’s postponement of Kilkenny clash:

Shane Roche on Waterford loss and what’s next for the footballers:

Una Leacy on Oulart’s battle against the Camogie Association and progress for the Wexford teams:

Ian Ryan post Bray defeat and looking forward to the second half of Wexford FC’s season:

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related