SER Sports Hour Sunday 16th May with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour Wexford went two for two in their Allianz National Hurling League Division 1B campaign.

A last gasp free from Rory O’Connor gave the Purple and Gold a 2-19 to 1-21 victory over Clare in Ennis.

The St Martins man told us why he wasn’t feeling the pressure leading up to the placed ball and boss Davy Fitzgerald looked ahead to the challenge of Kilkenny next weekend.

New Wexford FC boss Ian Ryan spoke with Aidan in his first broadcast interview since assuming the reins at Ferrycarrig Park.

The former UCD man highlighted his success with working alongside young footballers, discussed his early exit from playing through injury and why getting the locals onside is key going forward.

And New Ross man Ryan Delaney discussed Bolton’s promotion from Division 2 of the English Football League.

The defender explained how he was always confident of success even when 20th place in February and gave us the gory details on a horrific ear injury he picked up in the line of duty.

Rory O’Connor on his last minute free to beat Clare:

Davy Fitzgerald on getting on over the home county and the challenge of the Cats:

Ian Ryan on changing the fortunes of WexfordFC:

Ryan Delaney on Bolton’s promotion from Division 2:

