SER Sports Hour Sunday 23rd May with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we caught up with the brilliant Barry O’Neill who has secured another point to point jockey’s title in style with 4 winners at Tralee.

The Ballindaggin man told us a little about his drive to keep going, his thoughts on Jamie Codd stepping away from between the flags and about a hurling career that wasn’t to be.

Wexford ladies football boss Paul Carty spoke to Aidan following his side’s loss to Clare in the Lidl National Football League.

Paul looked back on the 1 point defeat, discussed the disruption to preparations with a Covid case in the camp and looked ahead to this summer’s Intermediate championship

And Dave Keena looked at some of the big stories coming out from the Curragh at the weekend where Aidan O’Brien and Jim Bolger picked up classic successes.

The racing journalist praised Bolger and his amazing story on Saturday with the 2000 guineas, gave us an insight in why Joseph O’Brien is a man to watch after a poor spring and told us more about the lovely tribute to the dearly missed Pat Smullen at the Curragh.

You can check out the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm

Barry O’Neill on his 4 winners in Tralee and another massive p2p season for him:

Paul Carty on the Wexford Ladies Footballers loss to Clare:

Dave Keena on the action at the Curragh and the joy of Jim Bolger winning big:

