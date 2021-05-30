SER Sports Hour Sunday 30th May with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we heard from the Wexford senior hurling manager Davy Fitzhenry following his side’s 2-27 to 23 point loss away to Kilkenny.

The Clare man wasn’t pressing the panic button just yet and says he’s learned a lot that he can take into a possible championship meeting between these sides later in the summer.

Joint captain for the side Matthew O’Hanlon also joined us to break down where it went wrong today and also helped us look ahead to a big clash against Antrim next weekend.

The Wexford senior footballers face into a Division 4 Shield semi final against Leitrim after Carlow pipped them to a 2-12 to 2-11 win in Netwatch Cullen Park yesterday.

Boss Shane Roche told us why there’s reasons to be cheerful and why they don’t want to be seen as the nearly men any more.

Captain for that game Ben Brosnan spoke to Liam after the game and highlighted the role that the younger players are playing the squad and why he feels the future of Wexford football is in safe hands.

And Irish rugby legend Katie Fitzhenry joined us on the show to tell us about her decision to step away from the international setup.

She remembered her first time representing her country, outlined her role in the fight against doping in the sport and why we shouldn’t rule out a return to football.

Wexford Senior Hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald post Kilkenny:

Matthew O’Hanlon looks ahead to Antrim v Wexford next weekend:

Wexford Senior Football boss Shane Roche post Carlow:

Ben Brosnan on the youth leading the way for the Wexford footballers:

Katie Fitzhenry on retirement and a brilliant career for Ireland:

