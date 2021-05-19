SER’s Youthscene Tuesday 18th May with Aidan Delaney

On Tuesday’s Youthscene, we heard from Megan Browne and Amanda McArdle who told us about the Transition Year Programme from St Patrick’s Mental Health Services.

Amanda runs the Walk In My Shoes campaign and explained why she feels more young people are comfortable coming forward with their mental health issues.

Meanwhile, Megan, a student in Colaiste an Atha in Kilmuckridge, outlined the lessons she learned from taking part and why she feels she’s ready for senior cycle after some tips from St Pats.

We also caught up with Jane Byrne of the Wexford Volunteer Centre who gave us details on how we can get involved on National Volunteer Week.

Jane told us about her belief that the Covid pandemic has opened our eyes to the importance of volunteering and summarised what you can do to take part this year.

There are some brilliant opportunities coming up that will give you a chance to help out those in need while meeting new people at the same time.

You can listen in to South East Radio’s Youthscene with Aidan Delaney every Tuesday evening from 8:30pm.

Megan and Amanda on Walk In My Shoes and Transition Year Programme:

Jane Byrne on National Volunteer Week:

