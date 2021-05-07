Share a sunrise together for annual Darkness Into Light

People are being asked to share one sunrise together for the annual Darkness Into Light fundraising event for Pieta House.

Although no formal gatherings are taking place tomorrow morning, participants are being encouraged to walk, cycle or swim on their own or in their bubble to raise funds for the suicide prevention charity.

Tomorrow morning, the Darkness Into Light event will take place across the country to raise funds for Pieta House.

Although no formal gatherings are taking place due to restrictions, people are being encouraged to take part on their own, or in their social bubble.

Pieta House has seen a 25% increase in the number of calls to its helpline since the beginning of the pandemic.

People can get involved by registering on darknessintolight.ie.

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on facebook, twitter and instagram.

Photo Credit: Pexels Images/Zh Aryun

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related