Silage season means busy roads in rural Wexford

Farmers and other road users across rural Wexford are being urged to be more vigilant in the coming weeks with silage cutting, bailing and transporting.

The call goes out to all road users to be patient with each other, especially for pedestrians and road runners.

The Chairman of ICMSA Dennis Brennan says that farmers must pull in where possible in order not to cause tailbacks and for pedestrians who use headphones to make sure they can hear traffic in both directions.

