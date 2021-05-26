Sod turned on new and modern fire station for New Ross

Construction has begun on the new fire station in New Ross.

The new facility will be based in Butlersland and will provide additional bays for more vehicles and changing rooms for male and female firefighters.

Building works will take around 9 months to complete and will help modernise the fire service in the town.

Local councillor Michael Sheehan says they also have plans for the old base.

“It allows us now to talk to the HSE to encourage them to use the old fire station on Michael Street as a brand new ambulance centre.

“The ambulance and fire services will be working in tandem, right at the heart of the community and it’s a positive step for the HSE, the fire service and the county council.”

