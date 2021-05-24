South East follows Dublin in high youth unemployment post pandemic

Social Justice Ireland is expecting a major explosion in youth unemployment when the pandemic is over.

Its new study shows of those who don’t expect to return to their previous job, almost 112 thousand are between the ages of 15 and 34.

Older people aged 60-64 will also be badly affected, with more than one in five of these workers not expecting to return to their job.

Social Justice Ireland Economic and Social Analyst, Collette Bennett says unemployment will spiral in Dublin by 350 per cent and the South East will also be hit.

“We are looking at an unemployment rate post pandemic of about 21% in Dublin which is huge.

“We are looking at almost 155,000 people compared to the next worst region which is the South East at 16.7% – so again it is quite significant.”

