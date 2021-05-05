South East to be lit up by shooting stars tonight

Ireland will be lit up by shooting stars tonight as the Earth passes through dust left behind by Halley’s Comet.

Stargazers in the South East can expect to see around 20 meteors per hour, and they will be visible until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

People are being encouraged to count the amount of stars they see and email Astronomy Ireland.

David Moore, Editor of Astronomy Ireland Magazine, says it will be a special night.

“Tonight, we are hoping to see the peak of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower which is caused by bits of dust that has fallen of Halleys Comet

“That’s five to ten times more shooting stars or meteors than normal.

“So a real celestial fireworks treat for people who want to stay up late until dawn.”

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on facebook, twitter and instagram.

Photo Credit: Pexels Images/Raman deep

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related