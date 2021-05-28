Special Olympics look for support for Can’t Stop Now campaign

Special Olympics Ireland is looking for your support for their Cant Stop Now campaign.

The fundraiser has moved online this year as the traditional bucket collection can’t take place under Covid guidelines.

Already almost €100,000 has been raised with the money going towards athletes in Wexford and beyond.

Peader Dempsey is the chairman of the Wexford Special Olympics club.

He told South East Radio that the pandemic was hard on his members but they’ve been resilient throughout.

“Athletes from Wexford have gotten very involved in the online training and games. We’re trying to keep them busy and keep them going.

“It’s tough on everyone but it’s tougher on the athletes because they’ve been onto us asking when are we getting back out.

“The local club now are hoping to do outdoor athletics in June for around 4 weeks before we close down for the summer.”

