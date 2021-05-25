St Patrick’s in Enniscorthy opens new state of the art new school

Today marks the grand opening of the new, long awaited, state of the art school in Co. Wexford.

St. Patrick’s School in Drumgoold, Enniscorthy is welcoming pupils today for the first time this morning.

After almost 20 years of lobbying and several delays to the building, including delays in fitting due to Covid-19 pandemic, the 14.5 million euro facility is finally a reality.

School Principle Lee Rodgers says pupils have had a tour of the facility before today.

We wish the pupils and staff at St Patrick’s school the very best for the future.

Principle, Lee Rodgers will be on Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran later this morning.

