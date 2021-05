Stena Line is warning customers in the South East there will be no more sailing from Rosslare to Fishguard until at least the weekend.

On Monday, a routine inspection was carried out on the Stena Europe when it was decided to send the vessel to Belfast for repair.

As a result, the crossings from Wexford to Wales between now and Friday the 21st of May have been cancelled with further updates to follow.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related