Storey backs Oulart’s calls for provincial and All Ireland championships

Wexford hurling legend Martin Storey says the disrespect shown by the Camogie association towards some clubs is an “absolute disgrace”.

Martin’s daughter Ciara is one of a number of Oulart The Ballagh players who are calling for the governing body to look again at holding provincial and All Ireland tournaments for 2020.

35 clubs from across the four provinces have joined forces to ask the association to allow them run off the competitions in three weeks.

The clubs have announced they will take the issue to the DRA to see if a resolution can be found.

The 1996 All Ireland winning captain says the team were under the impression that they were training for the games.

“These girls have trained for 6 months, on their own and in their pods since they went back and now it’s been pulled from under them.

“I just think it’s an absolute disgrace. What better way for the Camogie Association to set something out and run this and say look it, we’re not afraid to go and do this.”

