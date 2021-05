The Sudocream Factory in Dublin is to close, after 90 years in business.

Over 100 employees at the Baldoyle production facility were informed yesterday that they will lose their jobs when the company relocates to Bulgaria at the end of 2022.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, who produce the cream, say they’ll continue to have a presence in the country with their plant in Waterford.

