Taoiseach to consider new Bank Holiday to boost tourism

The Taoiseach has said he’ll consider having an extra Bank Holiday this year as a boost to tourism.

Former Minister Brendan Griffin has called on the government to approve a new Bank Holiday at the end of September.

The Fine Gael TD says it would be a boost to business.

“Could I ask you if the government would give consideration to a new bank holiday at the end of September as a boost to the tourism and hospitality sector?

“I welcome the announcements that were made recently in relation to reopening.

“I hope as the vaccination roll-out grows we will see further easing of restrictions in relation to the sector.”

The following dates this year are considered Bank Holidays by some but not all are Public Holidays:

New Year’s Day

St Patricks Day

Good Friday (Bank Holiday only – not a Public Holiday)

Easter Monday

May Day Bank Holiday

June Bank Holiday

August Bank Holiday

October Bank Holiday

Christmas Day

St Stephens Day

Monday 27th December 2021 – (Banks closed – not a Public Holiday)

Tuesday 28th December 2021 (Banks closed not a Public Holiday)

Photo Creidt: Pexels Images/Pixabay

