The Tidy Towns is back with a remote competition this year

This year’s Tidy Town’s competition will be held remotely.

Judges will review photos submitted by towns and villages.

The competition, which has been running for over 60 years, was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Local councillor for Gorey Joe Sullivan says its huge for local communities that its going ahead this year.

“The people have been out continuing their work and following the guidelines while maintaining their areas in an excellent condition.

“It’s a credit to them and it’s great to acknowledge thee work that they do.”

