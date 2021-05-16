Thunder and lightning expected as weather warning in place for Wexford

Most of the country is under a thunderstorm warning until 9pm tonight.

Met Eireann’s issued the alert for 23 counties – apart from Dublin, Wicklow and Donegal.

Heavy rain is expected with the midlands and south of the country to be worst affected.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann Paul Downes is urging motorists to be cautious.

“We’re advising people to slow down if you get caught in the showers because surface water can build very quickly.

“Make sure you give yourself plenty of space between you and the car ahead as braking distances increase.

“Visibility will drop as well so just be safe on the roads.”

