Traffic delays reported in Curracloe as visitors make the most of the sun

The public are being asked to be mindful of residents when visiting beauty spots in County Wexford this summer.

Tourist attractions around the county are very busy today with the sunny weather has brought visitors from all around the South East.

There are reports of 40 minute delays in Curracloe due to the amount of traffic while some cars have been abandoned in driveways.

Meanwhile There’s a warning not to barbecue or light campfires when visiting today.

Dublin Fire Brigade says nearly all wildfires are caused by human activity.

They’re also urging people not to barbecue inside, on a balcony or on wooden decking.

They’re advising to have a bucket of water nearby and don’t leave the barbecue unattended.

