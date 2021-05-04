Urgent meetings called over Enniscorthy Flood Relief Scheme

The town of Enniscorthy, located on the banks of the River Slaney, has a long history of flooding.

Extreme floods have occurred in 1924, 1947, 1965, 2000 and more recently in 2015 with further threats earlier this year.

Flooding represents a risk to health and safety, and has resulted in significant property damage and traffic disruption in the town and has adversely affected commercial activity in the town and its environs.

The proposed flood relief plan has been in talks for many years and today an urgent call for action has been announced.

Enniscorthy Municipal District is seeking urgent meetings on the long overdue Flood Relief Scheme in the town.

The requirement for further information regarding the Enniscorthy Flood Defense Scheme put back the scheduled start date of the project for over a year.

Now, the information requested by the department of public Expenditure and Reform has been finalised by Wexford County Council and was submitted to the Office of Public Works last week.

The chairperson of Enniscorthy Municipal Authority, Councillor Barbara Ann Murphy said that in response to the requested information having been submitted, the municipal authority was now seeking meetings with Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and the Minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works to stress upon them the urgency of starting on the long overdue scheme on the earliest possible date.

Photo Credit: flickr/Charles Roffey

