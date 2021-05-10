Vaccinations for people over the age of 50 start today

The first Covid-19 vaccinations are being administered to people over the age of 50 from today.

It’s hoped over a quarter of a million doses will be administered this week across all cohorts.

Over 28 thousand doses were administered on Saturday, in the latest figures released by the HSE.

It followed the 52 thousand which were injected into arms on Friday – the highest day so far.

223 thousand doses have been administered up to Saturday, which means we’re on course for our best week yet.

However the HSE is targeting up to a quarter of a million injections for this week.

So plenty of hope among those exiting vaccination centres this afternoon – with the common theme being light at the end of the Covid tunnel.

Photo Creidt: Pexels Images/Nataliya Vaitkevich

