Vaccine hesitancy may improve when the roll-out moves to the under-30’s age cohort, according to leading immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill.

It’s after a new survey from the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association found 88 percent of people would get a vaccine.

However vaccine hesitancy increased among younger people – with 9 percent of those who said they refuse an injection among the 25-34 year olds.

Professor of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin Luke O’Neill doesn’t think it’s too surprising.

“As you go down through the ages, they get less and less likely to go.

“They are probably thinking ‘it doesn’t really effect me’ and they will hear the hesitancies and that might put them off.

“So really the message is to encourage people to go at any age.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related