Those aged 40 to 44 will be able to register online for a Covid vaccine on Wednesday.

44 year olds can register on Wednesday June 2nd and the portal will open to those a year younger on each subsequent day.

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer expects the majority of that age group will be vaccinated by the end of June or into July.

