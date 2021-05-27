Vaccine rollout set to take a hit with expected under delivery from Janssen

The government’s June vaccine targets are set to be missed by a number of weeks.

Johnson and Johnson is expected to under-deliver a large amount of its vaccine next month.

Ireland had been due to get 476,000 of the single shot jab – instead the government has said at best half of that will be delivered and the worst case scenario would see just 60,000 arrive.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says that’s likely to mean a slow down for the vaccine roll out.

“If we do miss the target, that’ll be because of factors beyond our control. We hope to be able to provide revised targets as part of the announcement on Friday.”

