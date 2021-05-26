Verona Murphy says Failte Ireland will be responsible for further costs on hospitality sector

Wexford Independent Deputy Verona Murphy has questioned Failte Ireland’s guidelines for the resumption of hospitality which are expected to be approved today.

Deputy Murphy says she is concerned that hard pressed business across the hospitality sector in Wexford will be faced with further barriers and financial cost as a result of guidelines around

Ventilation and air quality.

A 105 minute limit on indoor visits and a cap of 6 per booking is also on the agenda.

Speaking to South East Radio News , Deputy Murphy says it appears that we are no further advanced a year later.

She says she doesn’t know who Failte Ireland spoke to, but the Government need to bring some clarity to the matter.

