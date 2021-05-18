Victims will less likely face stressful unexpected delays under new law

A law which overhauls the operation of criminal trials has been passed by both the Dail and Seanad.

It provides for the introduction of preliminary trial hearings for the first time.

Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne says the reforms will streamline criminal trials.

Victims will be less likely to face stressful unexpected delays and adjournments to trial start dates.

The Bill will now be sent to President Higgins for signing and enactment.

